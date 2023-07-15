Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Stock Price Down 11%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Acquired Sales Stock Up 11.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.
Acquired Sales Company Profile
LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.
