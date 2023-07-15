Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.76 and last traded at $72.88. Approximately 155,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 615,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,282,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 440,221 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

