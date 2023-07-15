Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.71

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $18.96. Absa Group shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

