Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 265.9% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGI. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

ASGI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. 55,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,584. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

