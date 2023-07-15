ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.