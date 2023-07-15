ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Tops $160.94

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $160.94 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014284 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,316.87 or 1.00030007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002268 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $211.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

