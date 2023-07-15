Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.42. 241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

Aalberts Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46.

About Aalberts

(Get Free Report)

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. It operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.