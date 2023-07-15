4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Raised to $31.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $629.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.37. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,747 shares of company stock valued at $294,580 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

