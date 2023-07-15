42-coin (42) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153.24

42-coin (42) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $37,897.18 or 1.25048488 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.59 million and $153.24 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00312019 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013180 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019456 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
