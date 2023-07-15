3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. 3M makes up 0.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $102.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

