3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,695.70

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,695.70 ($21.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,927.50 ($24.80). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,917 ($24.66), with a volume of 1,191,314 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,910.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,697.27. The company has a market capitalization of £18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 414.44, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 29.75 ($0.38) dividend. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.24%.

In related news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld purchased 4,750 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.67) per share, with a total value of £87,400 ($112,440.50). Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

