3,264 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.