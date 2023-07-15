1,996 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after acquiring an additional 447,099 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.1 %

BABA opened at $94.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $250.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

