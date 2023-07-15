19,616 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.8 %

SPNS opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.