1,925 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.33.

Shares of NOW opened at $580.38 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $584.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.20 and its 200 day moving average is $472.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

