1,595 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Lear by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Lear Trading Down 2.3 %

LEA opened at $150.15 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

