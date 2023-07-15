148,480 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 148,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,403 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

