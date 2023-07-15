123,676 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 107,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

