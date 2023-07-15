0xBitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $122,942.67 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $743,429.84 and $122,942.67 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

