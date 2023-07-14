Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.68 million. Zynex also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.07 EPS.

Zynex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.57. Zynex has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 26.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zynex by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 405,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 1,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.