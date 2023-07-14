Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.68 million. Zynex also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.07 EPS.

Zynex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.57. Zynex has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 26.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zynex by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 405,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 1,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

