ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.71

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.22. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 20,606 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

