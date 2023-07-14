Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Up 880.0% in June

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 880.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZENV. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zenvia by 714.5% in the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 562,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zenvia by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zenvia by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of ZENV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 33,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

About Zenvia

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zenvia will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.