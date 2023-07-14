ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $129.26

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 119.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. ZClassic has a market cap of $934,853.88 and $129.26 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00104987 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044573 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00027774 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

