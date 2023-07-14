Zacks Research Weighs in on Encompass Health Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

EHC stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $67.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Encompass Health by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

