Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Down 1.0 %

CTIB opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $39.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Free Report ) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

