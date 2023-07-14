Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Down 1.0 %
CTIB opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $39.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.96.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
