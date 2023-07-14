Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum China Stock Down 1.0 %

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $60.01. 256,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,895. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.