Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Yellow Cake Trading Down 5.8 %

OTCMKTS:YLLXF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Yellow Cake from GBX 552 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, July 7th.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

