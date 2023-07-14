XSGD (XSGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.41 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $66.41 million and $465,197.87 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,441,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

