Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in June

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the June 15th total of 729,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.7 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology stock remained flat at $0.66 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XJNGF. HSBC cut Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

See Also

