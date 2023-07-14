Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $19,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 81.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 847,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Xerox by 1,362.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 787,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xerox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 637,087 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

