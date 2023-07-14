Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $314,501.20 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,808.778324 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.052317 USD and is up 9.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $344,022.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

