Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $44,004.51

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $44,004.51 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,090,020,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,087,123,033 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0587346 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $82,343.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

