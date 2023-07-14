WOW-token Price Down 0% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.17 million and $46.81 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02833728 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $24.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

