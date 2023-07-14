WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 541,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 467,788 shares.The stock last traded at $29.11 and had previously closed at $29.28.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

