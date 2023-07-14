Wirtual (WIRTUAL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $225.25

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $225.25 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

