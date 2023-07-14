Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $259.04

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.04 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 245.33 ($3.16). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 256.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 390,905 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.58 million, a P/E ratio of 980.77 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

