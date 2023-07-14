WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0198 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and $29.56 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00322393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018892 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

