Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Down 71.1% in June

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

WHLRP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.