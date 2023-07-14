Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading 2% Higher

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 33,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

