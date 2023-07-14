West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 123.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,880,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.10. 40,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,294. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $389.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.