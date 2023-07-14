WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $214.14 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $214.14 million and $3.75 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 968,557,075 coins and its circulating supply is 310,674,765 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 968,492,630.982521 with 310,610,621.5172324 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.66784223 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,997,911.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.