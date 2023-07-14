Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643,155 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Welltower worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.