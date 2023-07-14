Wells Fargo & Company Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $53.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BWA opened at $46.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10,047.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,282 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,362,000 after purchasing an additional 786,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.