WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.84.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

WELL Health Technologies stock remained flat at C$4.72 during midday trading on Friday. 683,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -472.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.