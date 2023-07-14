Wedbush Trims Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Target Price to $45.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.29) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

VRDN opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.93.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $63,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

