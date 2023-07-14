Wedbush Comments on PepsiCo, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $187.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.17. PepsiCo has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.