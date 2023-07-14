WazirX (WRX) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (WRX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $43.21 million and $5.06 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

