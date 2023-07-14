Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE WM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 311,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

