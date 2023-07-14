Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.77 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.16 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,802,979 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

