Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

WD opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

